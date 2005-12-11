Sesame Goes Interactive

Children whose parents have Cablevision digital systems will be able to play games starring their favorite Sesame Street characters through their television sets, under a new deal between the cable company and non-profit educational organization Sesame Workshop.

Sesame Street Games, a subscription game service for 2-5 year olds, will offer three new interactive games per month featuring Sesame Street characters. Games on the service are available to Cablevision’s 1.8 million digital subscribers with the iO: Interactive Optimum service, some 60% of the company’s customers. The package can be purchased through the TV for $4.95 a month, which buys unlimited play of the games.

The Sesame games were developed by Sesame Workshop based on research tracking how kids can most easily make choices on their TV screen using their remote controls. The games are grouped into three age-appropriate categories: toddler, preschool and kindergarten.—Anne Becker