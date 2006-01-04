SES Americom Powers BellSouth IPTV Trial
By Glen Dickson
Satellite operator SES Americom will provide satellite transmission services to telco BellSouth for its new Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) service.
BellSouth will test SES-Americom’s “IP-PRIME” video distribution system, which bundles hundred of standard- and high-definition programming channels and delivers them over the AMC-9 satellite.
SES Americom, a unit of satellite colossus SES Global, has invested heavily in IPTV technology over the past year and has created a dedicated IPTV broadcast center in Vernon Valley, N.J.
Telcos are increasingly moving into the TV space, with Verizon and SBC the most agressive so far.
