SES Americom Powers BellSouth IPTV Trial

Satellite operator SES Americom will provide satellite transmission services to telco BellSouth for its new Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) service.

BellSouth will test SES-Americom’s “IP-PRIME” video distribution system, which bundles hundred of standard- and high-definition programming channels and delivers them over the AMC-9 satellite.

SES Americom, a unit of satellite colossus SES Global, has invested heavily in IPTV technology over the past year and has created a dedicated IPTV broadcast center in Vernon Valley, N.J.

Telcos are increasingly moving into the TV space, with Verizon and SBC the most agressive so far.