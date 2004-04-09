Services Sat. for Communications Lawyer Schwartz

A memorial service for Louis Schwartz, a founding partner of Washington, D.C.-based communications-law firm Schwartz, Woods & Miller, will be held Saturday. Schwartz died March 31 at the age of 85.

With Bob Woods in 1970 he formed the firm then known as Schwartz & Woods, where he worked until retirement ten years ago. Schwartz represented several leading radio groups, including Greater Media and the former Eastern Broadcasting Company, and also worked extensively with public broadcast licensees.

Schwartz entered communications law in 1960 when he joined the firm Krieger & Jorgensen after leaving a position supervising appellate litigation at the National Labor Relations Board.