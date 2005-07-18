Service For Mom of WPIX's Scott

There will be a memorial service for Rosalie Silberman, mother of WPIX TV News Director Karen Scott, Wednesday, July 20, at 1:15 p.m. at Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York (Amsterdam Ave. at West 76th St.).

Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetary in Washington alongside Silberman's husband, Col. Alfred Silberman.

Rosalie Silberman died July 16 after a long illness.