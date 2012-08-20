Service Electric President John Walson Dies

John Walson Jr., president of Service Electric Cable TV and

Communications, has died of cancer at the age of 63, according to various

reports.

Service Electric was founded in 1948 by John Walson Sr., who

is credited with creating the nation's first cable system when he strung a wire

from an antenna to his appliance store in Mahanoy City, Pa., to deliver

Philadelphia TV station signals to that mountainous region in an effort to sell

more TV sets.

John Walson Jr. had moved through the ranks, including as

chief engineer, technician and head technician before taking over as president

of the company, which owns cable systems serving 217,000 basic video subs

(Kagan) in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The company dedicated its

web site Monday to Walson's memory.