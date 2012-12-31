Service Electric May Lose Fox Networks, WNEP

In two separate potential New Year's Eve showdowns, midsize cable

operator Service Electric Cablevision is attempting to strike deals with

Fox for several cable networks and two TV stations as well as with ABC

affiliate WNEP.

The cable operator's current agreement with Fox, which expires Jan.

1, affects about 100,000 subs located in the Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and

Philadelphia designated market areas. The deal covers FX, Speed,

National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, Fox Soccer, BTN, FUEL TV, Fox

Movie Channel and Fox College Sports. In addition, the deal covers Fox

29 (WTXF Philadelphia) and My9 (WWOR Seacaucus).

Meanwhile, WNEP, the ABC affiliate serving Wilkes-Barre and Scranton,

Pa., said the station may go dark for Service Electric customers if the

companies can't reach a retransmission-consent agreement by midnight

Dec. 31.

