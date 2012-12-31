Service Electric May Lose Fox Networks, WNEP
In two separate potential New Year's Eve showdowns, midsize cable
operator Service Electric Cablevision is attempting to strike deals with
Fox for several cable networks and two TV stations as well as with ABC
affiliate WNEP.
The cable operator's current agreement with Fox, which expires Jan.
1, affects about 100,000 subs located in the Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and
Philadelphia designated market areas. The deal covers FX, Speed,
National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, Fox Soccer, BTN, FUEL TV, Fox
Movie Channel and Fox College Sports. In addition, the deal covers Fox
29 (WTXF Philadelphia) and My9 (WWOR Seacaucus).
Meanwhile, WNEP, the ABC affiliate serving Wilkes-Barre and Scranton,
Pa., said the station may go dark for Service Electric customers if the
companies can't reach a retransmission-consent agreement by midnight
Dec. 31.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.