‘Servant’ Will Have Fourth and Final Season on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has greenlit a fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan series Servant, which will be the final season. Season three begins January 21.

Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

“Three months after we leave the Turner household in season two, things appear to be back to normal,” goes the season three description. “Dorothy and Sean dote on Jericho, Julian has a new girlfriend, and Leanne has moved back into the brownstone. With the threat of the cult looming and suspicious visitors staked out in a nearby park, Leanne does everything she can to feel secure—ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family. As Sean starts trusting in Leanne's power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return. Be careful what you wish for.”

The series was created by Tony Basgallop. The cast includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.

“Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus. “With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four.”

M. Night Shyamalan executive produces the show with Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan and Taylor Latham.

Shyamalan shared on Twitter, “Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that @Servant is greenlit for its 4th & final season. I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk. Thanks @AppleTVPlus & #Servant cast, crew, & fans.”

Shyamalan’s films include The Sixth Sense, Signs and Unbreakable.

Servant is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. ■