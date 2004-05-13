Seriously, Dude, Fox Is Sorry

Announcing an upcoming unscripted special, Seriously, Dude, I’m Gay, Thursday, the show's publicist first issued a release that started by saying, "It's a heterosexual male's worst nightmare: turning gay overnight."

What happened to "not that there's anything wrong with that?" Well, be that as it may, Fox had the sense to try to repair any potential damage by releasing a second, toned-down release that excluded that line and included an apology.

In any case, the show follows two "guy's guys" as they tried to convince their friends and family that they were gay, contrary to any evidence gathered throughout the rest of their lives. To do this, the guys move into lofts in West Hollywood with gay roommates, tell their best friends they are gay, mix and mingle at gay nightclubs and even go on blind dates with men.

Whoever succeeded in convincing a jury of gay men got $50,000. Seriously, Dude, I'm Gay, airs Monday, June 7 from 8-10 p.m. The Swan's Amanda Byram will host.

The show is produced by Rocket Science Laboratories, and executive produced by Chris Cowan, Jean-Michel Michenaud and Ray Giuliani.

