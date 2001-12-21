Series name change for FX
FX is switching the name of upcoming original police drama Rampart to
THE SHIELD three months before the series' mid-March debut.
An FX spokesperson said the swap was made to give the series a more
recognizable moniker, and not in response to any association with the Rampart
district Los Angeles police scandal.
The Los Angeles Police Department had expressed concern over the
Rampart name when it was announced in September.
THE SHIELD is tentatively scheduled to air Tuesdays at 10
p.m.
