Series follows marital bliss, busts

How will nine newlywed American couples survive through the years?

British director Michael Apted is reinventing his 7-Up documentary

style for an A&E Network series following nine diverse couples through the course of

their marriages.

In 7-Up, Apted tracked 14 British youths from age seven to adulthood.

For his latest project, Married in America, Apted picked American

couples who reflect demographic trends -including a biracial couple, a Southern

couple, a homosexual couple and a bireligious couple.

The first two-hour Married in America special, premiering on A&E

in the spring, will document the couples' weddings. Future specials will track

the couples' progress on biannual or annual visits.