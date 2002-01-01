Series follows marital bliss, busts
How will nine newlywed American couples survive through the years?
British director Michael Apted is reinventing his 7-Up documentary
style for an A&E Network series following nine diverse couples through the course of
their marriages.
In 7-Up, Apted tracked 14 British youths from age seven to adulthood.
For his latest project, Married in America, Apted picked American
couples who reflect demographic trends -including a biracial couple, a Southern
couple, a homosexual couple and a bireligious couple.
The first two-hour Married in America special, premiering on A&E
in the spring, will document the couples' weddings. Future specials will track
the couples' progress on biannual or annual visits.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.