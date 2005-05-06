Senior PR Exec Binford Exits ABC

Sue Binford, senior VP, corporate communications, Disney-ABC Television Group, since September and a two-year vet of the company, resigned Friday “to pursue other opportunities.” Bindford had been senior VP, communications, ABC television network and ABC broadcast group, Los Angeles, before getting the bump up in September.Seven-year company veteran Kevin Brockman, senior vice president, entertainment communications, for the group has been named to a position overseeing all corporate and entertainment communications functions. He will name a replacement to take over his entertainment PR responsibilities soon.