SenGupta Upped At MTV Networks Entertainment Group

Momita SenGupta, former VP of series production for all MTV series and pilots on the West Coast, has been named senior VP of production for MTV Networks' Entertainment Group, the company announced Wednesday. The group is comprised of Comedy Central, Spike TV and TV Land as well as Atom.com and GameTrailers.com.

SenGupta will oversee all production of long-form scripted, reality and animated series as well as specials and on-air promotions for the three cable channels in the entertainment group. She will also supervise daily production operations, technical personnel and production budgets and planning for the group.

"We're extremely fortunate to have Mo in this role, with oversight of the production efforts for the entire entertainment group," said John Cucci, COO for the entertainment group, to whom SenGupta will report. "She brings an incredible wealth of experience and relationships to the group and a strategic approach to production."

SenGupta had served in her prior post since 2006. She oversaw production and post production and had a staff of nine. She had previously served as VP of the department since 1995.