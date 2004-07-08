Senate in Media Mood
The Senate Commerce Committee will have a heavy media-related schedule next week.
On Tuesday, the full committee will hear from noncommercial TV and radio executives as well as ground-breaking documentary producer Ken Burns as it considers the reauthorization of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Then on July 15, ex-broadcaster Senator Conrad Burns will preside over a communications subcommittee hearing on Nielsen's local people meters.
No witnesses were announced, but Nielsen expects both company President Susan Whiting and Chief Communications Officer Jack Loftus to appear.
