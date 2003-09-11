Senate KOs K Street Shoot

Home Box Office's upcoming political drama, K Street, is not welcome on Capitol

Hill.

That was the word from the Senate's Rules Committee and Ethics Committee,

which on Thursday reminded senators and their staffers that the legislature's

rules prohibit using the Senate for commercial programming.

"The use of Senate and Capitol space for the filming of K Street is

strictly prohibited," the committees said in a "Dear Colleague" letter.

The letter was prompted by the committee's discovery that HBO was shooting

"within the Capitol, as well as inside various Senate office buildings."

K Street, a hybrid fiction and reality series trying to capture the inner

workings of Washington, D.C., surveys real-life lawmakers for its fictional

story lines.

But HBO does not expect the Senate ruling to adversely impact the show. "We

will just do the interviews elsewhere," an HBO spokesperson said.

K Street, which is produced in five days leading up to each Sunday

airing, debuts Sept. 14 at 10:30 p.m. EST on HBO.