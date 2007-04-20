Senate: Does Broadband Rollout Measure Up?

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a full-committee hearing on the state of U.S. broadband deployment, "Communications, Broadband and Competitiveness: How Does the U.S. Measure Up?"

The hearing will be held April 24 at 10 a.m.

Congressional and FCC Democrats have been generally critical of the state of the broadband rollout, citing statistics that place the U.S. out of the top-15 in broadband deployment.

No witness list yet, but FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has countered that the statistics are misleading and that broadband deployment has made gains under his watch. He has cited that deployment as one of the reasons behind the FCC's adoption of video franchise rule Change's that make it easier for telcos to deploy their networks.

