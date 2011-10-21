Senate Confirms John Bryson as Commerce Secretary

The Senate Thursday confirmed John Bryson as the new Secretary of Commerce, who earlier this year was named ambassador to China.

"I'd like to congratulate John Bryson on his confirmation as the new Commerce Secretary," said Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Chris Dodd. "I look forward to working with him to protect the 2.2 million Americans relying on a healthy film and television industry and the nearly 100,000 small businesses involved in the production and distribution of movies and television. It is critical that the Commerce Department, along with the White House and other federal agencies, help protect the creative content of our industry against theft and illegal distribution."

Bryson was previously chairman and CEO of Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison and Edison Mission Group, as well as a director of The Walt Disney Company and a senior advisor to KKR.

He is past president of the California Public Utilities Commission.

The National Telecommunications & Information Administration, an arm of Commerce, is overseeing implementation of billions in broadband stimulus grants, as well as working with the FCC to free up spectrum for wireless broadband. As past president of the California Public Utilities Commission, Bryson has experience with the telecom issues under NTIA's purview.

On the intellectual property protection front, back in May when Bryson was first nominated, Disney President Bob Iger said that Bryson had demonstrated "strong strategic vision and business savvy, along with a keen grasp of policy and its impact on the business environment," adding "that bodes well for the country's long-term economic growth and competiveness."