Senate Commerce Seeks Update On Ad Self-Regs

In addition to its rethinking of the Children's Television Act in a hearing July 22, the Senate Commerce Committee has added another hearing that same day on "Advertising Trends and Consumer Protection."

No witness list has been released, but it will include Lee Peeler, EVP of national advertising for the Council of Better Business Bureaus' and President of its National Advertising Review Council (NARC).

NARC sets policies and procedures for the ad industry's self-regulatory system, including its Children's Advertising Review Unit.

Peeler's office confirmed he will be a witness, and that he has been asked to talk about ad self-regulation and any trends he sees in that area.

An ad industry source says the hearing is expected to be a backgrounder for legislators on kids advertising and other issues as Congress prepares to reauthorize the FTC. That is said to include views on both how industry sees self-regulation working and what changes consumer groups may want.

No word on who the witnesses might be representing the critics of self-regulation and/or advocates for more government regulation.

Advertising issues could come up in at least three hearings on July 22. In addition to the Ad Trends and the Children's TV Act hearing, the latter which could include talk of interactive advertising, there is a House Financial Service Committee hearing the same day on a bill that would expand the powers of the FTC over unfair or deceptive advertising.