Senate Commerce Gets Top Communications Counsel

Jessica Rosenworcel, who has been a senior legal advisor to FCC Democratic Commissioner Michael Copps, has joined the Senate Commerce Committee.

Rosenworcel will be senior legal counsel on communications and media for the newly Democratic-controlled committee, which oversees the FCC.

It has been a year almost to the day since Rosenworcel took over the top adviser spot, where she advised Copps on media issues.

Before that, she was legal advisor on competition and Universal Service. Revamping the Universal Service fund, which subsidizes the rural rollout of communications services, is expected to be a key issue for Commerce this session, including whether to add broadband service to the fund.