Senate Commerce Committee Approves FCC Nominees

The Senate Commerce Committee has favorably reported the nomination of Anna Gomez to the open seat on the Federal Communications Commission, as well as the renominations of sitting commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr .

The vote, which came at a markup Wednesday (July 12), paves the way for a full Senate vote, something that never happened for Gomez’s predecessor as nominee for the open Democratic seat, Gigi Sohn. Her nomination was withdrawn after it was killed by Republicans, industry players and at least one Democrat who failed to support her.

The markup was brief, but with several Republicans voting no on the Gomez and the nomination of Starks, also a Democrat, and a couple of Democrats voting no on Carr, a Republican.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), ranking member of the committee, led the opposition to Gomez — he said he had issues with her support of network neutrality rules and approach to the issue of disinformation — as well as complaining that due to the Democrats scheduling of the nomination hearing and markup vote, some Republicans were not allowed to meet with the nominees in person.

If the Senate approves the nominees, the FCC will be at full strength for the first time in over two years and give the Biden administration its first Democratic majority, paving the way for potential actions on restoring network-neutrality rules and some broadcast regulations and on revamping the Universal Service Fund advanced telecommunications subsidy process.

Gomez is currently a senior adviser on communications policy in the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy at the State Department and has a wealth of experience in that policy area, including serving as deputy administrator (acting chief) of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which oversees and advises the president on government spectrum policy, from 2009 to 2013.

Also favorably reported was Fara Damelin to be FCC inspector general.

Industry stakeholders expressed enthusiasm about a full-strength FCC.

"The Computer & Communications Industry Association is pleased that the Senate is moving expeditiously on Anna Gomez’s candidacy to ensure that the FCC is fully seated and can begin addressing crucial issues such as spectrum scarcity and gaps in broadband coverage,“ Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) president Matt Schruers said after the vote.

“NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association congratulates Brendan Carr, Geoffrey Starks and Anna Gomez on advancing through the next step in this process, and encourages the U.S. Senate to act quickly to confirm all three nominees,” NATE president Todd Schlekeway said. “Having a full slate of five Commissioners and a continuity of the agency’s leadership is crucial given the myriad of broadband, wireless infrastructure, permitting, spectrum and workforce development issues currently confronting the industry.”

Competitive Carriers Association president and CEO Tim Donovan said: “CCA applauds the Senate Commerce Committee for advancing the nominations of Anna Gomez, Geoffrey Starks, and Brendan Carr to be Commissioners at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Commissioners Starks and Carr have distinguished themselves in their service at the FCC, understanding the issues affecting competitive wireless carriers, particularly those serving smaller communities and rural parts of America. Anna Gomez brings significant public policy experience and service to a critical role. CCA urges the Senate to confirm these appointees as soon as possible, and our members look forward to working with them to pursue policies that promote and bring wireless connectivity to all Americans.”