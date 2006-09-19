Trending

Senate Commerce Approves Martin Renomination

By

The Senate Commerce Committee has voted 21 to 0 to approve the renomination of Kevin Martin as Chairman of the FCC, and of John Kneuer to head the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

They await a vote in the full Senate, which is likely to come before Sept. 30.

Majority leader Bill Frist has said he could push the session into that Saturday before the Senate breaks until after the November elections.