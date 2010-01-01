Sen. Kerry Praises Fox Extension

Senator John Kerry (D-Mass.) praised Fox for not pulling its TV station signals from Time Warner Cable systems at midnight, Dec. 31, as it had a contractural right to do.

Kerry had asked the companies to agree to an extension, or to independent arbitration or strike a deal. While the extension is of no set duration--the two remain in negotiations--it does prevent Time Warner Cable subs from losing cable access to New Year's Day college bowl games, a driving force behind Kerry's avowed interest in not having those customers cut off from TV station signals.

"I am pleased that FOX has not pulled its programming and that the parties remain at the table," said Kerry in a statement Jan. 1. "I encourage a long term, mutually agreeable solution that does not strip consumers of programming unnecessarily and believe that good faith negotiations should result in an agreement."