Selip joins Walsh staff
Marlaine Selip has been named senior news producer for NBC Enterprises’
The John Walsh Show, said Alexandra Jewett, the show’s executive
producer.
Selip comes to Walsh from MSNBC’s canceled Donahue, where she
was executive producer from 2002-03.
She also worked on Pax TV’s Treasures in Your Home, where she was executive
producer from 1999-2000, and Paramount Television’s The Montel Williams Show, where
she was supervising producer from 1998-99.
Selip was also a producer on Donahue’s syndication show from 1982-90,
where she won two Emmy Awards.
