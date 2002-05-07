Selip hired for Donahue show

Signaling that Phil Donahue's upcoming MSNBC show will have a strong

talk-show bend, veteran talk-show producer Marlaine Selip has signed on as

executive producer.

Selip and Donahue worked together on his syndicated talk show, where Selip

was a producer.

She went on to executive-produce Naomi Judd and John & Leeza

from Hollywood. She also served as supervising producer on

The Joan Rivers Show, The Montel Williams Show and NBC's

America's Talking.

Donahue -- who will go up against Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly and Connie Chung on

Cable News Network at 8 p.m. -- should debut on MSNBC in late June.