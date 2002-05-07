Trending

Selip hired for Donahue show

By

Signaling that Phil Donahue's upcoming MSNBC show will have a strong
talk-show bend, veteran talk-show producer Marlaine Selip has signed on as
executive producer.

Selip and Donahue worked together on his syndicated talk show, where Selip
was a producer.

She went on to executive-produce Naomi Judd and John & Leeza
from Hollywood. She also served as supervising producer on
The Joan Rivers Show, The Montel Williams Show and NBC's
America's Talking.

Donahue -- who will go up against Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly and Connie Chung on
Cable News Network at 8 p.m. -- should debut on MSNBC in late June.