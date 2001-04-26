Seinfeld dying in syndie cycle

For the second week in its new cycle, Seinfeld hit another all-time low.

For the period ending April 15, the sitcom dropped 5% from last week to a 4.0 household Nielsen score, 25% below its performance the same time last year. However, similar to the prior period, other off-net comedies slipped as well, due to the recent daylight savings switch driving viewers outdoors.

Yet, Seinfeld, also affected by its 43 switches to different stations in its second cycle, including many moves to arguably weaker stations, was the only one to hit a series low. Friends (5.2, down 7% from last week), Frasier (4.9, down 4%), Drew Carey (3.3, down 6%) and 3rd Rock From the Sun (2.9, down 3%) rounded out the top sitcoms. - Susanne Ault