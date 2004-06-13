Seeing Starz!
Starz! is moving beyond cable and direct-broadcast satellite and will now sell its movie service on the Internet.
The pay-movie channel has teamed with RealNetworks to offer movies on TV and an online version of its core network.
Called STARZ! Ticket on Real Movies, the service will cost subscribers $12.95 monthly to both watch the channel and download movies in the Starz! pay-movie window.
Starz! is now working to cut a deal to promote Starz! Ticket in conjunction with cable high-speed Internet service.
