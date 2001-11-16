Secret puts ABC in hot water

ABC may get some heat from the Federal Communications Commission after airing

a special Thursday night that featured scantily-clad Victoria's Secret

models.

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps started receiving e-mails complaining about

the highly-rated show even before it aired, with some people unhappy about the

racy promos.

After the show ran, Copps forwarded hundreds of e-mails to the FCC's

Enforcement Bureau.

He is asking the bureau to determine whether the show violated indecency

standards.

FCC staffers say the commission typically does not investigate indecency

issues unless a formal complaint is filed, and no such complaint exists

here.

FCC Chairman Michael Powell also received e-mails complaining about the

program, said Susan Eid, Powell's legal advisor.

ABC defended itself by saying the show had been rated 'TV-14, D, S, L,'

meaning it was deemed not appropriate for kids under 14.

The letters signal racy dialogue, sex and adult language.

'As with any other program, viewers have a choice to tune in or not,' the

network said in a statement.

But part of Copps' issue is that promos are not rated, an issue the

commission is considering in an ongoing proceeding.

The special garnered ABC 12.4 million viewers, a 16% increase over the

network's average rating in that time period this season.