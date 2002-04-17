SEC upgrades Adelphia investigation

The Securities and Exchange Commission is now engaging in a formal

investigation of Adelphia Communications Corp.'s disclosures about debt and

insider dealings, the company said Wednesday.

Previously, the SEC's inquiry had been characterized as informal -- a routine

response given recent controversy over an acknowledgement that $2.3 billion in

debt had built up in a co-borrowing relationship with a company privately owned

by Adelphia chairman John Rigas and his family.

Unbeknownst to investors, Adelphia was guaranteeing Rigas family loans used

to buy Adelphia securities.

A formal investigation means that the SEC will be making extensive document

demands from the company and interviewing, and possibly deposing, company

executives.

Adelphia has also indefinitely delayed filing its annual 10-K disclosure to

the SEC and investors, including details about the debt and asset structure of

the private Rigas family company.

Adelphia shares fell 5 percent to $7.60 apiece in early trading Wednesday,

and they are off 68 percent in the past month.

Because of the 10-K delay, NASDAQ has changed the company's ticker symbol

from 'ADLAC' to 'ADLAE.'