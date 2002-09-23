Season victors and also-rans

Tried-and-true programs were the winners in the 2000-01 season syndication battle, with old standbys like Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Friends

and Seinfeld

staying on top.

Wheel

and Jeopardy

remained the top two syndicated shows on the air, Wheel

scoring an average 9.0 rating and Jeopardy

a 7.6. Both shows were down compared with 2000-01: Wheel

7% and Jeopardy

5%.

Hollywood Squares

and relationship strip Change of Heart

lost the most ground. Declining 23% to a 2.7, King World's Hollywood Squares

is under new management this year, headed by executive producers Henry Winkler and Michael Levitt. Telepictures Productions'Change of Heart

has been facing declining ratings for two years now; in the 2000-01 season, it dropped 26% to a 1.4 rating.

Among the off-net comedies, Warner Bros.'Friends

and Sony's Seinfeld

remain atop the heap, and both saw double-digit ratings increases. Friends

averaged a 6.7 rating last year, up 24%, and Seinfeld

averaged a 6.1, up 30%.

In the magazine genre, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight

continues to be the dominant program, holding a 5.8 average season-to-season. ET

has been the No. 1 magazine in syndication for more than six years. Warner Bros.'Extra

fell 10% in 2001-02 to a 2.7, while NBC Enterprises'Access Hollywood

was up slightly with a 2.6 rating.

In talk shows, King World's Oprah

remains the leader, although its average 5.6 for the season was down 5%. No. 2 talker Buena Vista's Live With Regis and Kelly

had a 3.6 average, also off 5%. Other talk strips aren't holding up as well as Oprah

and Regis and Kelly: Universal's Jerry Springer Show

slid 22% to a 2.8, and Sony Domestic's Ricki Lake dropped 25% to a 1.8.

Paramount's Judge Judy at a 5.6 and Judge Joe Brown at a 3.3 are still the top two court shows. Both declined 8% in 2001-02. Twentieth Television's Divorce Court was down 7% at a 2.7, and Sony's Judge Hatchett decreased 15% to a 1.7.