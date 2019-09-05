Season Two of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ on Amazon Nov. 1

Season two of action-thriller Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan begins on Amazon Prime Nov. 1. John Krasinski stars as Ryan.

After tracking a suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Ryan heads to South America to investigate. As his investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the president of Venezuela launches a counterattack that hits home for Ryan, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the president’s plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television and Skydance Television.

The cast includes Wendell Piece, Noomi Rapce and Michael Kelly.

Tom Clancy wrote the novels that Ryan sprang from. He died in 2013.

The series is executive produced by Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, along with Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, who created the series. Additional executive producers are Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon and Phil Abraham.

The season two trailer will be shown during the NFL opener Sept. 5 on NBC.