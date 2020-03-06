Season Two of ‘The Trade’ on Showtime March 6

Docuseries The Trade starts season two on Showtime March 6. Matthew Heineman is behind the series. This season it focuses on human trafficking.

“This remarkable verite documentary series follows Central Americans on their harrowing odyssey to the United States (and others heading back home after being deported), while also delving into the shadow industries that prey on them at every step along the way. By shedding light on the smugglers and traffickers who take advantage of the migrants’ vulnerability, and law enforcement pursuing them at the border, the series takes audiences inside the rarely seen underbelly of the migrants’ world, and humanizes their struggle to survive.”

There are four parts. Heineman directs.

Showtime has made all four episodes available for streaming or download on the Showtime apps, and on demand.

Season one focused on the opioid crisis in America.