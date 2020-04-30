Amazon to Premiere Season Two of ‘Homecoming’ on May 22

Drama Homecoming is back with season two on Amazon Prime Video May 22. Singer Janelle Monae is in the second season.

“Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift in a lake, with no memory of how she got there—or even who she is,” Amazon said in a statement. “Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.”

Stephan James, Hong Chau, Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack are also in the cast.

The showrunners and executive producers are Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who are also the creators of the Gimlet Media podcast upon which the show is based. Kyle Patrick Alvarez, also an executive producer, directs all the new episodes.

Julia Roberts executive produces for Red Om Films, Sam Esmail exec produces for Esmail Corp and Chad Hamilton for Anonymous Content. Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media also executive produce.

Homecoming is co-produced by Amazon Studios and UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios.