Season Two of ‘Friends From College’ Premieres on Netflix

Season two of Friends From College starts on Netflix Jan. 11. Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon and Fred Savage are in the cast. Season two has eight episodes.

The second season follows six Harvard alums in their 40s, living in New York, and the complicated relationships they have with each other. It’s been a year since Ethan and Sam’s affair was exposed to the other friends, and the group is still fractured. No one has heard from Lisa, Ethan has been living a repentant year of writing a novel, and Sam has been trying to repair her marriage.

With Max's wedding coming up, the friends won't be able to avoid each other much longer.

Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco created the show.

Billy Eichner and Sarah Chalke guest star in the new season.