Season Two of Navy Seal Drama ‘Six’ Back on History in May

Navy SEAL drama series Six returns for season two on History Monday, May 28. There are ten episodes in the new season. Olivia Munn makes her Six debut as ruthless CIA operative Gina Cline.



From A+E Studios, the show follows Navy SEAL Team Six in a mission to destroy the terrorist network responsible for the shooting of their former leader Richard “Rip” Taggart (Walton Goggins). Led by Joe ‘Bear’ Graves (Barry Sloane), the SEALS will join forces with CIA officer Gina Cline to scour Eastern Europe, infiltrating hostile territory and terrorist hotspots like Chechnya as they track the mastermind behind Michael’s (Dominic Adams) jihadist network.



The chase will bring the Navy SEALs to the border of Russia, where the consequences of their actions could spark World War III.



Returning for season two are regulars Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge, Jaylen Moore, Brianne Davis and Nadine Velazquez.



In its first season, Six reached 39 million total viewers across History and all A+E Networks in Live+7 Day ratings, according to History.



Six was created and written by William Broyles and David Broyles. Both are executive producers, along with Bruce C. McKenna, Alfredo Barrios, Jr., George W. Perkins, Meryl Poster and Barry Jossen. Arturo Interian is executive producer for History.