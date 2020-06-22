Season Three of ‘Absentia’ on Amazon July 17

Drama Absentia returns to Amazon Prime July 17. It is season three and there are 10 episodes.

The show is about FBI agent Emily Byrne, who disappears while hunting a serial killer in Boston. She is declared dead in absentia.

Stana Katic plays Byrne, who is serving out the final days of her FBI suspension and focusing on being a mother. “Everything is upended when an international criminal case hits too close to home, threatening the family she is so desperately trying to hold together,” said Amazon.

Patrick Heusinger, Geoff Bell and Josette Simon are also in the cast.

Absentia is produced by Bizu Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television’s Gemstone Studios.