Season Four of ‘The Good Fight’ Debuts on CBS All Access April 9

Season four of legal drama The Good Fight premieres on CBS All Access April 9. There are ten episodes and they will roll out weekly on Thursdays.

Season four sees Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, the firm was forced to accept an offer by a huge multinational law firm, to become a small subsidiary. Diane Lockhart and her colleagues begin chafing at their loss of independence.

The cast includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Delroy Lindo.

Robert and Michelle King are showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also executive produce.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.