Season-to-Date Report Card for New Broadcast Network Shows

In the third week of the season, broadcast network primetime

shows began to settle in, with some returning shows such as The

Mentalist and Grey'sAnatomy gaining audience as viewers turned their eyeballs

away from sampling the new.





However, the big picture story is still not a good one for

the networks. ABC, CBS and Fox are all having a rough season so far with losses

of 10-20% versus last year across the board in most demos. NBC is on the plus

side, but it's mainly because they moved ratings powerhouse The Voice to

the fall.





While we knew this season's crop of new shows wasn't

destined to create enormous buzz, the size of these ratings drops

overall is still surprising. Most returning shows are seeing declines and

many of the new shows that got initial sampling have fallen in subsequent

weeks as viewers begin to embrace their viewing patterns. C3

ratings (commercial minute viewing within three days of telecast) for the first

week of the season showed bumps for many shows, but cumulatively there was no

increase.





Given the generally lousy ratings performance of the their

primetime schedules so far this season, the broadcast networks' PR departments

have been in overdrive, touting how many people are watching their shows on a

DVR. Indeed, many programs show impressive gains when live-plus-seven-day

viewing is compared to the live-plus-same-day ratings typically reported by the

press.





The problem is that live-plus-seven-day viewing is not

really that important to advertisers. Most national television plans and buys

are based on C3 ratings, so viewers who avoid the commercial minutes or watch

after three days of the live telecast don't count toward our clients' communications

goals.





For the week of Sept. 24 (premiere week), average

regularly scheduled primetime programming among adults 18-49 rated 26% higher

on live-plus-seven-day viewing versus live-plus-same-day. On C3, however, the

lift was zero overall.





Some shows did get a meaningful C3 benefit. The C3 rating

for NBC's Grimm was 28% higher versus live-plus-same-day, the best for

any program that week, but well below the eye-popping 86% gain it got on live-plus-seven.

The worst performing show, CBS' The Amazing Race, declined 19% on C3

(even though it had gained 20% on live-plus-seven).





While the verdict is still out on how many success stories

there will be for new shows this season, the networks are trying to put on a

positive front by giving a bunch of shows full-season or additional-episode

orders out of the gate. Below is a snapshot on how the new fall crop of shows is

doing.



ABC



The Neighbors: Wed. 8:30 p.m. Premiered behind

Modern Family and did respectable numbers; however, when it moved into

its regular time period, it fell below year-ago occupant Suburgatory.

Down but not quite out.



Nashville:Wed. 10 p.m. Pretty good debut with

about 9 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 out of Modern

Family. Still, it likely under-performed ABC's expectations given the vast

promotion and good reviews behind it. Then in its second week, 18-49

ratings fell to a 2.0, a decline of 29%.



Last Resort: Thurs. 8 p.m. Good show but it's

hard to have a new drama lead off a night and subsequently ratings have been

lackluster. It doesn't help that it's against tough competition with The Big

Bang Theory/Two and a Half Men and The X Factor. On the fence in

terms of survival.



Malibu Country: Fri. 8:30 p.m. Debuts Nov. 2.



666 Park Avenue: Sun. 10 p.m. While it is a

good fit for ABC's Sunday night, big losses in weeks two and three mean the

show may not survive.



CBS



Partners: Mon. 8:30 p.m. Not working and a

definite weak spot on a now-declining evening. Cancellation clock is ticking.



Vegas: Tues. 10 p.m. Similar to year-ago

occupant Unforgettable (which is returning this summer). The "older set"

loves it.



Elementary: Thurs. 10 p.m. Doing well behind

sophomore hit Person of Interest and is looking like a "go" for a full

season renewal.



Made in Jersey: Fri. 9 p.m. Canceled on Oct.

10, making it the first casualty of the new season.



NBC



Revolution: Mon. 10 p.m. Full-season renewal.

Good adult 18-49 ratings.



Go On: Tues. 9 p.m. Full-season renewal

despite declining ratings.



The New Normal: Tues. 9:30 p.m. Full-season

renewal. Ratings are not that good but the network president says he's behind

this show, adding that it gets a lot of DVR recording. Time will tell if this

was a wise decision.



Animal Practice: Wed. 8 p.m. Despite

heavy promotion and an early launch by NBC, ratings were not strong enough to

anchor evening. Canceled on Oct. 18; season's second new-show casualty.



Guys With Kids: Wed. 8:30 p.m. Not a strong

show and it had lack of lead-in support from Animal Practice. Will

likely be cancelled.



Chicago Fire: Wed. 10 p.m. Brought in 6.6

million viewers and a 1.9 among adults 18-49 for debut. The lowest premiere

ever for a Dick Wolf-produced drama. Then in its second week it fell to 5.8

million viewers and a 1.5 18-49 rating. Those numbers will not keep it on for a

full season.



Fox



The Mob Doctor: Mon. 9 p.m. Any day now...Chop, chop!



Ben and Kate: Tues. 8:30 p.m. Six additional

episodes ordered but show has been under-performing.



The Mindy Project: Tues. 9:30 p.m. Full-season

renewal despite big drop-offs in adult 18-49 rating since its

premiere.



The CW



Emily Owens, M.D.: Tues. 9 p.m. Debuted on

Oct. 16 with 1.7 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating.



Arrow:Wednesday 8 p.m. Strongest

series-opener for the network since The Vampire Diaries in 2009. Sexy

promotion obviously helped.



Beauty and the Beast: Thurs. 9 p.m. Respectable

sampling out of The Vampire Diaries season-opener, similar to last

season's Secret Circle.



Other Tidbits:





Top-rated new show among households: Vegas,CBS (Close second: Elementary, CBS)





Top-rated new show among adults 18-49: Revolution

(NBC)





Top-rated new comedy among HH's & Adults 18-49: Go

On (NBC)





Top-rated show this season among HH's and A18-49: Sunday

Night Football (NBC)





Top-rated comedy this season in nearly every demo: The

Big Bang Theory (CBS)





Still going strong after 11 years: NCIS (CBS),

which remains a powerhouse among older demos





Source: Nielsen Media Research