Searer and Foy Sign First-Look Deal With VH1

VH1 has signed a first-look deal with Troy Searer and John Foy.

The pair, who were behind VH1's reality show, Breaking Bonaduce, which looked at the family problems of the former child star through the lens of therapy, have left 3 Ball to form Tijuana Entertainment.

Their first project for VH1 will take a documentary look at troubled actor Tom Sizemore that is billed as an "uninhibited journey that documents Tom’s life during the throws of his addictions."

Searer and Foy's credits also include Supergroup for VH1 and The Biggest Loser and Beauty and the Geek for NBC.