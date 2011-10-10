Sean Perry Elected President of HRTS

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society's (HRTS) Board of Directors on Monday elected WME's Sean Perry as its new president.

Perry,

who is the co-head of WME's non-scripted TV department, succeeds

outgoing president Kevin Beggs, who is president of Lionsgate Television

Group. Perry will serve a two-year term from 2011-2013.

"I've

been honored to serve as HRTS President for the past three years and

during that time, I've had the privilege of working with Sean," said

Beggs. "He has been one of our most active board members and will be a

terrific leader moving forward."

Perry

has served on the Board of Directors since 2008, and co-chaired HRTS'

Unscripted Hitmakers Newsmaker Luncheon back in April.

"I

am honored and humbled to take on this role, one that Kevin Beggs has

so adeptly filled over the past three years. More than anything, I'm

proud to be a part of the HRTS, which provides a community for our

business," Perry added.

In

addition, Ian Moffit, head of digital video at Berman Braun, was named

the new vice president; Martha Henderson, executive VP, entertainment

for City National Bank was re-elected treasurer; and Kelly Goode,

producer for GSN, is the new secretary. Dave Ferrera, HRTS' executive

director, was re-upped for an additional three years.