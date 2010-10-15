Sean Cocchia Named SVP, GM Radio Disney

Disney Channels Worldwide announced Thursday that it has promoted Sean Cocchia to svp and GM, Radio Disney and David Cobb to VP, Business Planning and Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide.

Both execs will report to Disney Channels Worldwide President Carolina Lightcap. Cobb will also report to Disney ABC Networks Group CFO Jewell Engstrom.

Cocchia, who has been with Disney since 1998, most recently served as SVP, Business Planning and Development for Disney Channels Worldwide. He succeeds Michael Riley, who was recently named President, ABC Family.

Cobb has been with Disney since 1996 and for the past year served as Director, Business Planning and Development for Disney Channels Worldwide. He will be taking up Cocchia's former post.

"These promotions come at a time of dynamic expansion and innovation for our portfolio, and especially as Radio Disney rises to meet the needs of its growing audience of kids, tweens and families," Lightcap said. "They also reflect Disney's commitment to identifying and cultivating leaders within the organization and to consistently providing exciting and challenging career opportunities for our team. Sean brings strategic acumen, extensive knowledge of our business and leadership skills to his new role, and David is a proven strategic thinker whose intrinsic business planning expertise will serve us well as we continue to grow domestically and internationally."