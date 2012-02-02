Sean Cocchia Named SVP at Disney Channels Worldwide

Sean Cocchia has been named senior vice president of business operations and general manager at Disney Channels Worldwide, promoted from senior VP and GM of Radio Disney.

It was announced Thursday by Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer at Disney Channels Worldwide.

Cocchia will work with Marsh on crafting strategic direction and optimizing business operations for the portfolio of brands serving kids and families across multiple platforms: Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior and Radio Disney.

Reporting to Cocchia are Disney Media Sales and Marketing, Business Planning and Strategy, Radio Disney and the business functions of both Disney Junior and Disney XD channels.

Phil Guerini was promoted to VP and GM at Radio Disney. He had been VP of marketing at Radio Disney.