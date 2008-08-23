Seacrest Taps Sher To Run Production firm

Ryan Seacrest has tapped Adam Sher, one of Seacrest's longtime agents at William Morris Agency, to run his growing empire. Sher, who has repped the American Idol host along with WMA Chairman and CEO Jim Wiatt and John Ferriter, executive VP and worldwide head of nonscripted television, was named to the newly created position of CEO of Ryan Seacrest Productions, and hopes to help Seacrest build a production company similar to those created by Dick Clark and Merv Griffin. Sher will stay with WMA through a transition period.

Also last week, E! Entertainment signed a new deal with Seacrest that will keep him with the Comcast-owned network through 2012, and includes a first-look deal with all of Comcast's networks.