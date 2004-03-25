Seacrest Show Touts Crotch Cut

In what appears to be a first in the post-Janet Jackson age of television, Twentieth Television's syndicated On Air with Ryan Seacrest is touting what it did to keep its show clean against the best efforts of one of its guests.

Former supermodel Janice Dickinson, a judge on UPN's America's Next Top Model, appeared on Seacrest's syndicated show Tuesday. After she did a "nose dive" into Seacrest's crotch, the show's director cut to a "please stand by" message. Seacrest immediately went to a commercial and abruptly ended the interview.

The producers also implemented the live show's seven-second delay for the first time since the show premiered in January.

"Earlier in the show we took a shot of Janice and she started grabbing her breasts," Seacrest said on his show Wednesday. "That was an indication that this might not go well. During the commercial, I tried to explain to her that this is a family show. But when we started her segment, she jumped out of her stool into my lap and said something sexually explicit to me." That phrase was "excuse me, I feel something rising," according to a transcript of the segment that the show circulated to the press.

During the show Wednesday, Seacrest read e-mails from fans supporting the decision to cut the Dickinson segment short.

Also on Seacrest's show, American Idol judge Simon Cowell (Seacrest hosts Idol) addressed the issue of whether he was giving fellow judge Paula Abdul the finger on Tuesday night's broadcast.

"Oh give me a break," Cowell said. "It's crazy. In England, we use two fingers."