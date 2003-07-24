Seacrest to pitch for AT&T Wireless
By Jim Forkan
Move over, Clay and Ruben: Now it’s Ryan Seacrest’s turn to make some hay
from American Idol: Search for a Superstar.
Seacrest, who hosts the popular Fox talent-competition series, has signed on
as ad spokesman for AT&T Wireless, one of the show’s major sponsors.
He’ll appear this summer in TV and radio spots for the marketer's text
messaging. The theme will be "TXT 4 A HOT SUMR."
AT&T Wireless will also promote a sweepstakes under the theme, with every
message sent through Sept. 18 automatically entering the sender in a contest
with prizes including a 2003 Ford Thunderbird convertible.
