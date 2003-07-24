Seacrest to pitch for AT&T Wireless

Move over, Clay and Ruben: Now it’s Ryan Seacrest’s turn to make some hay

from American Idol: Search for a Superstar.

Seacrest, who hosts the popular Fox talent-competition series, has signed on

as ad spokesman for AT&T Wireless, one of the show’s major sponsors.

He’ll appear this summer in TV and radio spots for the marketer's text

messaging. The theme will be "TXT 4 A HOT SUMR."

AT&T Wireless will also promote a sweepstakes under the theme, with every

message sent through Sept. 18 automatically entering the sender in a contest

with prizes including a 2003 Ford Thunderbird convertible.