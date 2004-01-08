Seacrest Drops Radio Show

At least one part of Ryan Seacrest’s busy schedule has gone away: The host of American Idol and On Air with Ryan Seacrest no longer will be one of the drive-time deejays on Los Angeles radio station KYSR-FM, also known as Star 98.7.

"After 10 years of being on the air at KYSR/STAR 98.7 Los Angeles, I am leaving to pursue other venues of the pop culture medium," Seacrest said in a statement on Star 98.7’s Web site. "With my new television show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest airing in the same time slot as my drive-time radio show, Ryan Seacrest for the Ride Home with Lisa Foxx, it would be impossible to compete against myself."

Seacrest will still have a home on radio. He is taking over Casey Kasem’s hosting duties on the nationally syndicated American Top 40, which will be produced from On Air’s studios at the Hollywood and Highland entertainment complex.

Last Monday, Jason Pullman began his stint in Seacrest’s slot on Star 98.7, hosting Afternoons with Jason Pullman and Lisa Foxx. Pullman formerly deejayed an evening radio show at ABC Radio’s WRQX-FM in Washington, but moved to Los Angeles in September 2002 with the intention of getting a job on one of two of the city’s biggest radio stations—Star 98.7 or KIIS-FM. Both are owned by radio behemoth Clear Channel.