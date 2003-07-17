Trending

Seacrest clears 65% of U.S.

By

Twentieth Television has cleared Ryan Seacrest’s new syndicated show in 65%
of the country, including Fox owned-and-operated stations in New York, Los
Angeles and Chicago.

The show, still untitled, is also cleared on UPN affiliate KBHK-TV San
Francisco; KSTW-TV Seattle; WAWS Jacksonville, Fla.; WXIX-TV Cincinnati; and WXMI-TV
Grand Rapids, Mich.

Twentieth also has hired as co-executive producer Adam Freeman, who comes to
the show from MTV: Music Television's Total Request Live.

Freeman is relocating from New York to Los Angeles to produce Seacrest’s
show.