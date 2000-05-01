A SeaChange for TV Guide on VOD

TV Guide Inc. has partnered with video-server manufacturer SeaChange International to develop a video-on-demand service that will feature TV Guide Interactive's electronic program guide (EPG).

The integration will combine TV Guide's EPG, already used by more than 3.5 million cable subscribers in North America, with SeaChange's server-based ITV system. The combined effort is expected to be available in the third quarter.

TV Guide President and COO Peter Boylan says that, while SeaChange is the first VOD vendor TV Guide has partnered with, he expects to integrate TV Guide's EPG with other server suppliers. "It's clear to me that the MSOs would like us to bring them a state-of-the-art turnkey solution, including interactive program guide, time-shifted TV, as well as VOD, so they can offer their customers one common user interface."