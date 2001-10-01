SeaChange in Tulsa

Clear Channel's KOKI-TV, the Fox affiliate in Tulsa, Okla., is using a Broadcast MediaCluster digital media server from SeaChange International Inc. to store, repurpose and broadcast programming and commercials, in tandem with Sundance Digital automation software.

Chief Engineer Brian Egan said that the one input/three output MediaCluster is feeding commercials and programs to a second station that Clear Channel manages in the market, KTFO-TV, a UPN affiliate.

The Sundance software maintains the traffic logs and controls the pay-to-air by the server.

If needed, Eagan said, his MediaCluster can be expanded to 20 inputs and 64 outputs by adding storage modules and I/O encoder cards.

Other Clear Channel stations that have gone online with a Broadcast MediaCluster: WPTY-TV Memphis, Tenn. (ABC), WFTC-TV Minneapolis (Fox), and WXXA-TV Albany, N.Y. (Fox).