SeaChange CMO McGrath To Lead ThePlatform's European Campaign

ThePlatform, Comcast's online-video publishing subsidiary, hired Simon McGrath -- most recently chief marketing officer of SeaChange International -- to lead its foray into Europe.

McGrath, as general manager of thePlatform Europe, will lead its go-to-market strategies and operations in the region, reporting to CEO Ian Blaine.

"European content owners, TV service providers, and other video aggregators are seeking efficient and scalable means to deliver video across multiple screens," Blaine said in a statement. "We're confident that Simon's operational, marketing and sales leadership will play a key role in serving the European market."

