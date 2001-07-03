Scully mulls X-Files exit

Actress Gillian Anderson has not ruled out staying on The X-Files for a 10th season if the sci-fi series gets renewed again, despite British media reports that she plans to exit the show for a London stage debut next summer, Reuters reports.

Anderson's contract with the popular thriller runs through its upcoming ninth season, which starts in September, so the end of her X-Files commitment next May coincides with the end of the show's latest renewal deal between producers and the Fox television network. Anderson has played special agent and physician Dana Scully since the show debuted in 1993.

Asked whether Anderson would return to the show for a 10th season if the series gets renewed for another year, her agent, Connie Freiberg told Reuters, "We can only face that when it happens."