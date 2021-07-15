SCTE Opens Cable-Tec Expo 2021 Registration

Registration has opened for the 2021 Cable-Tec Expo, put on by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers. In 2020, the gathering was virtual, but this hybrid convention will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center, which SCTE said was the first convention center in the country to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.

Kevin Hart, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer at Cox Communications, is the program chair. He will be joined during the general session by technology executives whose organizations play a key role in moving the cable industry forward: Wendell Weeks, Corning’s chairman and CEO; and Eric S. Yuan, the CEO and founder of Zoom Video Communications.

Separately, the Cable TV Pioneers will hold an induction banquet ahead of the convention.

For more information, visit https://expo.scte.org/.